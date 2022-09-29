TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 466 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $2,282,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 137,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 342,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

