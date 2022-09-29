Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $2.45 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Terra has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00012557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007364 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010350 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012480 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000252 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,029,140,361 coins and its circulating supply is 165,184,799 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.