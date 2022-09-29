Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.18

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 660204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Teradata Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 480.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

