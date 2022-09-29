Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 488,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,509,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,470,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after acquiring an additional 162,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

