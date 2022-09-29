Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 488,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,509,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 5.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.