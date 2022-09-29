Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 462,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

TEI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 8,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

