Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 920,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 7,093,382 shares.The stock last traded at $5.82 and had previously closed at $5.85.

ERIC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

