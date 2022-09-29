Teladoc Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 27,869 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical volume of 19,751 call options.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,693,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,709. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock worth $255,321 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

