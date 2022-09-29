Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $121.16

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.16 and last traded at $121.43, with a volume of 179010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
