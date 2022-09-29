Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $121.16

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.16 and last traded at $121.43, with a volume of 179010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,525,000 after buying an additional 2,372,700 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,552.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,521,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,474,000 after buying an additional 1,464,083 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,010.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,156,000 after buying an additional 1,044,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,277,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,902,000 after buying an additional 909,295 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

