Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,246 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Pure Cycle worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

PCYO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,056. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Cycle to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

