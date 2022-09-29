Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.54. 103,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,013. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

