Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Garmin comprises approximately 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Garmin by 8.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.57. 6,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $165.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

