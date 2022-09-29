Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.92. 105,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.35. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

