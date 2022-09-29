Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.9 %

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.10.

NYSE DECK traded down $6.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.98. 9,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,823. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $448.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

