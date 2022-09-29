Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.90. 31,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

