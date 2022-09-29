Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. City State Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $14.04 on Thursday, hitting $451.92. The stock had a trading volume of 47,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $456.35 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

