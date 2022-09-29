Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,089. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.78 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.