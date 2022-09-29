TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-3.10 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

