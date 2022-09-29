Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Tata Motors stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
