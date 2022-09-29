Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Tata Motors Stock Up 1.8 %

Tata Motors stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tata Motors

Tata Motors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 132.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 221,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.