Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Tufton Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 143,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

