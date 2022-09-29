Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in September

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taikisha Stock Performance

Taikisha has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura lowered Taikisha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

About Taikisha

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

