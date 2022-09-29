T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTOO. BTIG Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

TTOO opened at $0.11 on Monday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $38.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

