Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.3 %

SNPS traded up $7.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.16. The stock had a trading volume of 935,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,485. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

