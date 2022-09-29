Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.46

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.46 and last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 11024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

