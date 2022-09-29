Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

Symrise Stock Up 2.4 %

SYIEY stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Symrise has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

