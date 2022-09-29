Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $3.99. Super Group shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Super Group Stock Down 6.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

