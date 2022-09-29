Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Given New $30.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $30.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

SMMF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,884. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $30.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $348.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.