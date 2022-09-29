Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.10

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 2537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Sumco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $825.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumco Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Further Reading

