Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $205.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

