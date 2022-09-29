Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SSYS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.
Stratasys Trading Down 4.4 %
SSYS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $798.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.32.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
