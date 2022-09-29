Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SSYS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

SSYS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $798.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Stratasys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

