StockNews.com Upgrades DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) to “Strong-Buy”

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DCP. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

DCP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. 892,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.75.

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in DCP Midstream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

