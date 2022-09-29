StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CytRx Trading Down 15.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CYTR opened at $0.09 on Monday. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
CytRx Company Profile
CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.
