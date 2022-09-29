StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.08.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 767,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Further Reading

