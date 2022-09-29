StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.08.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
