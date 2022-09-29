StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $6.08 on Monday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $68.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

