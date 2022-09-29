StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.68 on Monday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
