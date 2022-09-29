StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

