StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
