StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.81. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

