StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.81. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
