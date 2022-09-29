StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

