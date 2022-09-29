Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 160,223 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 122,671 put options.
Insider Buying and Selling at Block
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,040 shares of company stock worth $23,769,365. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 136.7% in the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Block Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of SQ opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Block has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $270.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also
