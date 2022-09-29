Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 160,223 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 122,671 put options.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,040 shares of company stock worth $23,769,365. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 136.7% in the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Shares of SQ opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Block has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $270.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

