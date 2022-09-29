Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Lyft Put Options (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 79,185 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 48,491 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 44.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 195.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 30.7% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 14,690,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,269,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

