Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target to $2.00

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tellurian from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.15. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

