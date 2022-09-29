Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

EGLE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,329. The company has a market cap of $564.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $581,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $313,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.3% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $2,829,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.2% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 144,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

