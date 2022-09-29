Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
EGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance
EGLE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,329. The company has a market cap of $564.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $78.75.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
