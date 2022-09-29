Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Stem Price Performance

Stem stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Stem has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,554,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 848,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 27.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,405,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

