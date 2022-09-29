Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $199,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 328,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.