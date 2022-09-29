Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

