St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.23

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 4952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.19.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 60.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

