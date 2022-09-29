SpritzMoon Crypto Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.21 Million (Spritzmoon)

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a total market capitalization of $195.21 million and approximately $50,601.00 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SpritzMoon Crypto Token

SPRITZMOON is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2021. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official website is www.spritzmoon.net.

Buying and Selling SpritzMoon Crypto Token

