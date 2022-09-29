SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 6.3% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $154,450,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $11.45 on Thursday, hitting $401.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,772. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $448.48 and its 200-day moving average is $451.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

