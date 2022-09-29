SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $134.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.68.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

