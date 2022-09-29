SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,790 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 4.4% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 572,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,559,604. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $134.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

