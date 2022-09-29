SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.85. 224,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,314. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

